Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People

Joe Biden Is First Elected President To Mention Trans People In Victory Speech ABC News

Joe Biden became the first president-elect in history to acknowledge transgender people in his victory speech.

Biden took to the stage in front of a cheering crowd in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware last night, November 7, after it was revealed he had secured the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected President of the United States.

Advert 10

The Democrat thanked everyone who supported him and promised to be a leader for all Americans, regardless of whether they had given him their support or not.

Hear Biden’s speech below:

Biden said he ‘owed everything’ to all those who supported his campaign, and expressed his pride at the ‘coalition’ that came together during his run.

Advert 10

He described the coalition as the ‘broadest and most diverse’ in history, acknowledging the huge range of people it consisted of.

Biden said:

Democrats, Republicans, Independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural. Gay, straight, transgender, White, Latino, Asian, Native American. Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest… the African American community stood up again for me.

Advert 10

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better' PA Images

Following Election Day on November 3, it was revealed that Biden had received the highest number of votes ever during a United States presidential election, receiving 69,512,303 and surpassing Barack Obama’s 2008 record of 69,498,516.

His support extended beyond the United States, and people across the world have been celebrating his success following the announcement of his win.

Social media users praised his acknowledgement of transgender people, with one person saying it ‘full on made [them] cry tears of joy’.

Advert 10

Another wrote that Biden’s time in the White House would be beneficial to transgender people following Donald Trump’s time in office, saying, ‘Biden specifically mentions transgender people in his speech! So refreshing to hear that this administration will be so much better for trans folks than the last four years.’

Biden acknowledged that Americans who voted for Trump would be ‘disappointed’, but said they should ‘give each other a chance’.

Advert 10

He further expressed his hopes to ‘unify’ the US, encouraging citizens to realise that, ‘It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.’

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

Throughout his speech, Biden also promised to ‘rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again’.

After successfully winning the election, Biden is set to be inaugurated into office in January.