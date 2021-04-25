Joe Exotic Accepts Carole Baskin’s Offer To Help Him Get Out Of Prison
Joe Exotic has accepted Carole Baskin’s offer to help get him out of prison, if he agrees to abide by conditions laid out by the sanctuary owner.
As fans of Netflix’s Tiger King will know, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a murder-to-hire plot to kill Baskin, who runs a big cat sanctuary near Tampa, Florida.
In spite of the tumultuous history between the pair, earlier this month Baskin’s husband, Howard, revealed that the couple would support Exotic’s early release from prison if he were to admit that his exploitative work with tigers and other animals was wrong and express support for the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Speaking to The Mirror, Howard commented: ‘If he were to do that, it might position him in a positive way for a pardon. And frankly, I might be willing to go and urge at least a reduction in his sentence.’
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives on December 3, prohibits the private ownership of big cats in an effort to put a stop to the cub petting industry.
After his plans to get out of prison with the help of Donald Trump were thwarted, Exotic has said he will do as Howard and Baskin ask if they keep up their end of the deal.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Exotic said:
It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I’m accepting their offer. And I’m gonna take it one step further than that, OK?
It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they’ve got in their little financial pocket and say, ‘Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn’t really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers — this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole’s agenda.’
So, there’s the offer on the table, all right?
Exotic went on to express his belief that the bill is ‘not gonna help anybody except PETA and Carole Baskin’, but that he was still willing to ‘testify in front of the Senate’ and ‘testify in front of the House’ if an attorney general came to listen to evidence which he alleges to prove his innocence.
Following Exotic’s response, Baskin made clear that she wouldn’t help the zoo owner get out of prison based on his word alone, explaining that he would first ‘have to actually work with authorities to bring all of his buddies to justice and work with legislators to end cub handling.’
Only then, she explained, would she want him to ‘be rewarded for having done the right thing.’
Topics: Animals, Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, Netflix, peta, Tiger King