Joe Exotic ‘Ready To Die’ After Revealing Cancer May Have Spread Around His Body
Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has revealed his prostate cancer may have now spread to his pelvis and stomach, and that he won’t accept medical treatment should it progress to stage three or four.
Exotic, 58, who became a household name following the hit Netflix show, is currently serving out his 22-year sentence in Fort Worth, Texas, having been convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse as well as two counts of attempted murder for hire.
The former zookeeper opened up about his devastating diagnosis in May, and is reportedly now ‘ready to die’.
During a new interview with The Sun, Exotic claimed that he hadn’t received any treatment since May, and that he has ‘been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October’.
Prison medics are reportedly now concerned his cancer is progressing, and last week he underwent a CT scan in an attempt to identify the problem.
Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said:
They are concerned it is in my stomach and pelvis. I have not had any treatment or anything since May. I puke when I pee – the pain is that bad.
I’m losing weight all the time and the pain in my hip and pelvis hurts. I limp to walk. And my stomach has hurt for over a year.
Going forward, Exotic hopes to attend a specialist medical centre where he will undergo ‘many tests’ including a ‘biopsy of my prostate and bladder, colonoscopy and endoscopy’.
However, if it’s discovered that the disease has spread too far, Exotic has said he will refuse medical treatment, saying, ‘If it’s stage three or four I am going to let it take me.’
Exotic, who has claimed that ‘medical treatment in a prison is worse than at any humane society for dogs’, added:
This is crazy how they put people in here and just let you die. The things that I’ve seen and the dead people I’ve seen wheeled out of here is outrageous and it’s time that our president and our politicians hear the truth.
Exotic continues to maintain his innocence, with Team Tiger, his group of legal representatives and supporters, still working towards his release.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
