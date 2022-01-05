Joe Exotic To Be Resentenced This Month

Alamy

Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, has had the date for his resentencing set.

Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years in a federal prison, after he was convicted in January 2020 of two murder-to-hire counts of Big Cat Rescue CEO and rival Carole Baskin, and multiple wildlife violations.

Advert 10

On Monday, January 4, a federal judge confirmed a location and date for the 58-year-old’s resentencing.

Netflix

Exotic’s resentencing has now been set for 10am on January 28, at the Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City, the New York Post reports.

US District Judge Scott Palk has also allowed Exotic to travel to Oklahoma City for the hearing.

Advert 10

The decision to resentence Exotic was made after it was ruled in July by the 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals that the advisory sentencing range was calculated incorrectly, NBC News reports.

PA Images

The appeals panel detailed how the two murder-for-hire counts that Exotic faced should have been grouped together upon the sentencing range being calculated, because of the charges sharing the same end goal.

Instead of the range reaching a maximum of 27 years and a quarter, it should have reportedly peaked at 21 years and 10 months, and began at 17-and-a-half years.

Advert 10

Exotic has always maintained his innocence, and Joe Exotic’s ‘official Instagram’ shared details of the resentencing hearing calling for followers to ‘come and show Joe [their] love and support!’.

Exotic, who rose to fame on the hit Netflix series Tiger King, has previously called for his sentenced to be reduced, and has attempted to enlist the help of not only former US President Donald Trump, but rapper Nicki Minaj.

He has also spoken out about his ‘aggressive’ late-stage cancer diagnosis in a bid for early release.

Advert 10