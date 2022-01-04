Joe Rogan Episode Axed From YouTube Following Nazi Germany Covid Comparison

People have died, and more still are at greater risk of suffering from Covid, because they got their medical information from Facebook and other social media sites.

These platforms are chronically polluted because anti-vaxxers have been allowed to dump toxic misinformation into people’s feeds on a daily basis for years with impunity

Most people who haven’t been jabbed aren’t what you might refer to as ‘committed anti-vaxxers’ – they are merely vaccine-hesitant, because they’ve been deliberately and cynically targeted with a steady campaign of half-truths, baseless conspiracy theories and outright lies.