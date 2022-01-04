Joe Rogan Episode Axed From YouTube Following Nazi Germany Covid Comparison
An episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast has been taken down from YouTube after a virologist made wild anti-vaxx claims.
The episode of The Joe Rogan Experience aired on New Year’s Eve, with Rogan interviewing Dr. Robert Malone, a US-based virologist who was involved in the creation of the mRNA technology that became a part of both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
Throughout the episode, Malone compared America to Nazi Germany and made various false claims about the vaccine. Despite Malone’s claims, the scientific credentials of all Covid vaccines have long been certified.
Malone’s wild accusations included accusations the U.S. is developing a ‘mass formation psychosis’.
Malone said:
Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense. We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.
He then proceeded to argue that government-imposed vaccine mandates are ‘explicitly illegal’.
Malone also wrote a tweet on Wednesday, December 29, before his account was suspended, in which he claimed: ‘Pfizer 6 month data which shows that Pfizer’s Covid-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent. Plus, an overview of the Pfizer trial flaws in both design and execution.’
Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, called the spread of misinformation online ‘a very serious public health issue’.
He added:
People have died, and more still are at greater risk of suffering from Covid, because they got their medical information from Facebook and other social media sites.
These platforms are chronically polluted because anti-vaxxers have been allowed to dump toxic misinformation into people’s feeds on a daily basis for years with impunity
Most people who haven’t been jabbed aren’t what you might refer to as ‘committed anti-vaxxers’ – they are merely vaccine-hesitant, because they’ve been deliberately and cynically targeted with a steady campaign of half-truths, baseless conspiracy theories and outright lies.
Clips of the three-hour podcast episode featuring Dr. Malone have since been pulled from Twitter and YouTube.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, joe rogan, Misinformation, Vaccines, YouTube