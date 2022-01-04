unilad
Advert

Joe Rogan Episode Axed From YouTube Following Nazi Germany Covid Comparison

by : Shola Lee on : 04 Jan 2022 16:42
Joe Rogan Episode Axed From YouTube Following Nazi Germany Covid ComparisonTwitter/@Lukewearechange/Alamy

An episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast has been taken down from YouTube after a virologist made wild anti-vaxx claims.

The episode of The Joe Rogan Experience aired on New Year’s Eve, with Rogan interviewing Dr. Robert Malone, a US-based virologist who was involved in the creation of the mRNA technology that became a part of both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Advert

Throughout the episode, Malone compared America to Nazi Germany and made various false claims about the vaccine. Despite Malone’s claims, the scientific credentials of all Covid vaccines have long been certified.

Woman holding coronavirus vaccine (Alamy)Alamy

Malone’s wild accusations included accusations the U.S. is developing a ‘mass formation psychosis’.

Malone said:

Advert

Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety in a sense that things don’t make sense. We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.

He then proceeded to argue that government-imposed vaccine mandates are ‘explicitly illegal’.

Covid-19 vaccination (Alamy)Alamy

Malone also wrote a tweet on Wednesday, December 29, before his account was suspended, in which he claimed: ‘Pfizer 6 month data which shows that Pfizer’s Covid-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent. Plus, an overview of the Pfizer trial flaws in both design and execution.’

Advert

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, called the spread of misinformation online ‘a very serious public health issue’.

He added:

People have died, and more still are at greater risk of suffering from Covid, because they got their medical information from Facebook and other social media sites.

These platforms are chronically polluted because anti-vaxxers have been allowed to dump toxic misinformation into people’s feeds on a daily basis for years with impunity
Most people who haven’t been jabbed aren’t what you might refer to as ‘committed anti-vaxxers’ – they are merely vaccine-hesitant, because they’ve been deliberately and cynically targeted with a steady campaign of half-truths, baseless conspiracy theories and outright lies.

Clips of the three-hour podcast episode featuring Dr. Malone have since been pulled from Twitter and YouTube.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Piers Morgan Threatens To Block Anyone Who Shares Old Ghislaine Maxwell Photo With Him
Celebrity

Piers Morgan Threatens To Block Anyone Who Shares Old Ghislaine Maxwell Photo With Him

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France
News

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Celebrity

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

Katie Price Breaks Silence On ‘Traumatic’ Drink-Driving Arrest
Celebrity

Katie Price Breaks Silence On ‘Traumatic’ Drink-Driving Arrest

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, joe rogan, Misinformation, Vaccines, YouTube

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    YouTube cuts Joe Rogan’s virologist interview for wild anti-vaxx claims

 