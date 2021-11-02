Joe Rogan Lashes Out At ‘Dystopian Police State’ After Mistaking A Spoof Satire Video For An Advertisement

PowerfulJRE/YouTube

After mistaking a satirical spoof video for an advert, American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan branded Australia a ‘dystopian police state’.

On Monday, October 1, Rogan took to Instagram to call out Scott Morrison and the rest of the Australian government for supposedly creating a video against anti-vaxxers.

However, Rogan’s followers were quick to point out the awkward blunder.

Alamy

The spoof in question – from comedy panel show Gruen – showed a 36-second clip of a man going into anaphylactic shock and a woman pulling out an EpiPen. However, before losing consciousness, the man can be heard asking questions about the brand of the EpiPen, concluding with ‘Call Joe Rogan’ before he passes out, The Independent reports.

The video’s final message reads: ‘Science has got our backs, get the vax’.

However, misunderstanding that the video was a spoof, Rogan unleashed his wrath online in a post captioned:

Not only has Australia had the worst reaction to the pandemic with dystopian, police-state measures that are truly inconceivable to the rest of the civilised world, but they also have the absolute dumbest propaganda.

After Rogan’s error was highlighted by a number of his followers, he went back to the post in an edit, writing: ‘Apparently this is not a real ad. It’s from a satirical show.’

Rogan has previously attacked Australia for its management of the pandemic. In August, he accused the country of having some ‘crazy sh*t going on right now’, claiming the army was ‘trying to keep people inside’, AU News reports.

Even more controversially, the host previously told followers he was using Ivermectin – a horse de-wormer drug – after he contracted coronavirus in September. While the drug is sometimes supplied to treat parasite infections and scabies, it is done so in small doses and is ‘not approved for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19’ by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Possible side effects of the drug, more commonly used to treat worms in animals, include ‘nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, ataxia, seizures, coma and even death’.