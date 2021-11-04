John Lewis 2021 Christmas Advert Is Here Early And It’s Everything We Need Right Now

John Lewis

Christmas has come early this year, so go buy a tree, stuff your face with a mince pie, and sit down to the John Lewis Christmas advert of 2021.

The past few years have been pretty bleak, so what else is there to do but start celebrating Christmas even earlier? From All I Want For Christmas Is You having already reached the top 200 on iTunes and Carey set to release another festive banger, the John Lewis Christmas advert coming early is the cherry on the cake.

Advert 10

Coming a whole fortnight earlier than usual, the advert, titled Unexpected Guest, has left viewers in bits. Warning – have a box of tissues to hand.

Alamy

The highly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert of 2021 features an alien called Skye, who has crash-landed into rural Britain.

Upon landing in the woods, Skye is discovered by a young boy called Nathan. Nathan then proceeds to show Skye the build-up to Christmas Day, after having introduced himself through his light-up and music-playing Christmas jumper.

Advert 10

From mince pies, decorating and lighting up the tree, to watching iconic festive movies and seeing snow fall, Nathan introduces Skye to the Christmas spirit.

However, while the pair bond over the sharing of cultures and the Christmas spirit, Skye eventually has to return home after her spaceship is fixed. A kiss on the cheek marks her departure – an act she has learnt from a Christmas film watched with Nathan.

Upon Skye flying away, the soulful and stunning vocals of British artist Lola Young can be heard singing, ‘We’ll always be together in electric dreams,’ with Nathan left on Earth, eyes filled with tears.

Advert 10

John Lewis/ YouTube

John Lewis Customer Director Claire Pointon noted how there is ‘nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones’.

After a global pandemic and severe feelings of isolation and loss, the advert hopes to bring a sense of ‘togetherness and escapism’ that everyone has been craving for so long. Even more poignant due to last year’s festive celebrations being spent apart from loved ones.

Pointon explained:

Advert 10

After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. Through the story of Skye and Nathan, we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.

John Lewis/ YouTube

Lola Young, 20, covers Philip Oakey and Giorgio Mororder’s Together in Electric Dreams, first released in 1984. The up-and-coming star was picked by John Lewis on the basis of ‘her rich and unique sound which brings to life the magic of the advert’.

Skye is played by actor Raffiella Chapman and Nathan by Jordan A. Nash. At the age of five, Chapman previously featured in The Theory of Everything while Nash starred in Come Away, a fantasy film released in 2020.

Advert 10

The advert was created alongside communications agency adam&eveDDB, and if you’ve become as obsessed with the video as me, then you can even go and buy a version of Nathan’s Christmas jumper which he presents to Skye before she leaves.

It may not light up, due to John Lewis’s attempt to be more sustainable, however it will leave you feeling just as warm as you will feel after watching the advert.

Moreover, 10% of profits from each jumper will be donated to John Lewis’ Give A Little Love charity.

John Lewis/ YouTube

Those on the company’s loyalty programme will also have online access through John Lewis’s app and website to a virtual experience to be able to interact with the advert. Behind-the-scenes footage and hidden characters from previous adverts can be discovered, as well as prizes for children and augmented reality characters.

The advert first aired on social media at 8am on Thursday, November 4, and will first be shown on television at 8.15pm at the Pride of Britain Awards, which can be viewed on ITV.

If you needed any more encouragement to get into the Christmas spirit, then this is it.