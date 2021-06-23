John McAfee Found Dead In Prison Cell

PA Images

John McAfee has been found dead from an apparent suicide, according to Spanish media reports.

The eccentric UK computer pioneer and founder of the McAfee antivirus software was apparently found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain, where he was awaiting to be extradited to the United States. Preliminary reports suggest it was a suicide. Just hours before his death, the Spanish High Court authorized McAfee’s extradition to the United States due to tax evasion charges.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo was the first to report McAfee’s death, with a confirmation from Spain’s Departamento de Justicia via a statement. Staff at the jail apparently attempted to resuscitate McAfee but they were unsuccessful. A translation of the statement reads, ‘The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide.’ McAfee was 75.

Back in October 2020, McAfee was arrested at El Prat airport in Barcelona while attempting to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey. He has been wanted for tax evasion in the United states, having concealed substantial income from 2046 through 2018. The U.S. Justice Department said in October, ‘From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources.’

During his career McAfee launched the computer anti-virus company McAfee Associates in 1987 and ran the company until 1994. He also apparently earned much of his fortune by promoting cryptocurrencies, which led to suspicions by The Justice Department. The DOJ reported that McAfee was involved with a scene that would purchase large quantities of cheap cryptocurrency. After accumulating these altcoins, McAfee would use “false and misleading endorsement tweets” to promote it online, which would inflate the market prices.