John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

A past tweet from recently deceased John McAfee has gone viral after the computer genius apparently committed suicide in prison.

Computer software pioneer John McAfee was found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain. The country’s Departamento de Justicia released a statement suggesting McAfee committed suicide. A translation of the statement reads, ‘The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide.’

Now a tweet from the deceased, dated October 15, 2020 suggests that McAfee may not have been suicidal. Many around the world are sharing this tweet, which is raising suspicion on the apparent cause of death.

The tweet in question also refers to the death of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly died by suicide in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. Epstein’s death sparked numerous conspiracy theories suggesting his death was suspicious due to his connections with various prominent members of society, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Now on the day McAfee was reported dead by apparent suicide, new conspiracies are forming around the eccentric software pioneer’s suspected cause of death. That said, there is no current public knowledge of the state of McAfee’s mental health.