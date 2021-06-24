John McAfee’s Instagram Mysteriously Deleted After Cryptic Post Went Out Following His Death

PA Images

Just minutes after the death of antivirus mogul John McAfee was reported, his Instagram made a cryptic post before being mysteriously deleted.

McAfee, 75, was found dead in a Brians 2 prison cell near Barcelona, Spain, last night, June 23. While the cause of death still hasn’t been fully confirmed, the Catalan justice department said ‘everything points to death by suicide’ but ‘judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating’ his passing.

His death came just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the US on tax-related criminal charges, having early been imprisoned for allegedly failing to file tax returns. He was facing a sentence of up to 30 years.

PA Images

Shortly after the news emerged, a post was made to his Instagram showing a black capital ‘Q’ against a white background. While the context of the image isn’t fully known, it appears to be a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims former US president Donald Trump is warring with a global cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic paedophiles.

Prior to his account being deleted, social media users shared the post, with the #McAfeeDidntKillHimself already gaining momentum.

McAfee had spoken about conspiracy theories before, once posting an altered image of himself and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. ‘I never said Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. I said he didn’t commit suicide. Not the same. Could be alive. Could have never existed. Maybe murdered. I dunno. I only know he didn’t commit suicide,’ he wrote.

McAfee’s final tweets have also attracted attention. ‘The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,’ he wrote.

‘In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy… all power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield,’ he also tweeted.

Back in November 2019 and October 2020, McAfee wrote explicitly about the prospect of him being found dead. ‘Getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself’. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm,’ he earlier wrote.

‘I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,’ he also tweeted.