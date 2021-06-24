John McAfee’s Wife Made Chilling Claims Just Days Before His Death

PA Images

John McAfee’s wife made unnerving claims about her husband’s life in prison just days before the antivirus software entrepreneur was found dead from apparent suicide.

Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed that McAfee had been found dead in the Brians 2 prison near Barcelona on Wednesday, June 23. The 75-year-old was the creator of the widely-used McAfee virus software.

Advert 10

The Catalan justice department claimed in a statement that the situation surrounding his death ‘points to death by suicide’, though prior to his passing, McAfee’s wife Janice made comments referring to the possibility of him dying in prison.

PA Images

In a Twitter post shared on Father’s Day, three days before McAfee was confirmed to have died, she claimed ‘US authorities’ were ‘determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies’.

McAfee was arrested in Barcelona in October 2020 after authorities made public a US indictment stemming from alleged tax offences, The Guardian reports. McAfee was charged with evading taxes after failing to report money he earned from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as income made from speaking engagements and selling his story for a documentary.

Advert 10

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that if he were to return to the US he would spend the rest of his life in prison. News of his death came just hours after Spain’s highest court approved that McAfee be extradited to the US.

In her tweet, Janice described her husband as someone who has ‘always been honest about who he is’.

She continued:

Advert 10

Sometimes too honest, sometimes sharing more than any of us cared to know about him! John’s honesty has often gotten him in trouble with corrupt governments and corrupt government officials because of his outspoken nature and his refusal to be extorted, intimidated or silenced.

PA Images

In November 2019, McAfee posted a tweet claiming he was ‘getting subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”.’

The entrepreneur shared an image of his freshly-tattooed arm and added, ‘I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.’

Advert 10

The Catalan justice department said in its statement that prison staff and medics had attempted to save McAfee’s life, but had been unsuccessful. It added that judicial staff have since been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.