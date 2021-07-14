John McAfee’s Wife Releases Suicide Note Claiming It Is ‘Fake’

PA/@theemrsmcafee/Twitter

Janice McAfee had already questioned the suicide of her late husband John McAfee, but has now shared the alleged suicide note and called it ‘fake’.

Anti-virus creator John McAfee was a controversial figure who had issues with the law. The computer programmer was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US for tax evasion.

The death was treated as suspicious by many people, especially because McAfee had said if he died in prison it would be no fault of his own. His wife echoed a similar sentiment when his death was announced and has now shared his purported suicide note.

PA Images

In a tweet, Janice McAfee wrote:

The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets.

The note itself says ‘I am a phantom parasite’ before words are scribbled out, it then adds, ‘I want to control my future, which does not exist,’ The Independent reports.

Not only does Janice McAfee not believe the words, but she also had questions about the condition of the note. McAfee tweeted yesterday, July 13, ‘If this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket?’

Previously, McAfee had noted how suicide was not in John’s character, saying, ‘John was a fighter and he had so much more fight left in him. He told me to be strong and not to worry, we would continue to fight all the necessary appeals.’