John McAfee’s Wife Speaks Out Following Husband’s Death

John McAfee’s wife has spoken out after her husband’s death.

McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, June 23, and authorities believe he died by suicide.

His wife, Janice McAfee, 38, has now said he did not appear suicidal when she last spoke to him, and has said she blames the US authorities for his death.

Speaking briefly with reporters outside of the Brians 2 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, near Barcelona, Mrs McAfee said:

His last words to me were, ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’. Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal.

Shortly before his body was found, Spain’s national court had agreed to McAfee being extradited to America, Sky News reports.

Mrs McAfee, who had reportedly arrived at the prison to collect her late husband’s belongings, continued:

We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision. I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.

McAfee, a British-American computer programmer and entrepreneur, was arrested at Barcelona’s El Prat airport in October 2020 while attempting to fly to Istanbul, Turkey.

He had been wanted for tax evasion charges in the US, having allegedly evaded $4 million (£2.87 million) worth of tax from 2014 through 2018.

At the time of his arrest, the US Justice Department said, ‘From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources,’ CNBC reports. The criminal charges put against him carried a potential prison sentence of up to 30 years.

As reported by Sky News, Spanish officials have said they were carrying out a post-mortem examination on McAfee’s body but have stated that it could take ‘days or weeks’ to get results. A judicial investigation is also underway into his death.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, told the press that his client’s death had come as a surprise to family members, promising that he would try to get ‘to the bottom’ of his death:

This has been like pouring cold water on the family and on his defence team. Nobody expected it, he had not said goodbye.

Villalba remarked that he had no evidence of foul play, blaming the death on ‘the cruelty of the system’ for keeping a man in his seventies in prison for economic crimes after refusing him bail.

