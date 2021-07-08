John McAfee’s Wife Warns The Media Is ‘Not To Be Trusted’ As She Speaks Out On Her Late Husband’s ‘Suicide’

PA Images

John McAfee’s widow has spoken out to slam the mainstream media following her husband’s apparent suicide.

The computer pioneer made a fortune with his self-named anti-virus software. However, the millionaire was also a controversial figure who ran into issues with the law.

Advert 10

While in prison in the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center near Barcelona where he was awaiting to be extradited to the US on tax evasion charges, it was reported that McAfee took his own life.

Back in 2019, the programmer had become increasingly concerned that US officials were ‘coming’ for him and would have him ‘whacked’, The Independent reports. In 2020, he reportedly told followers, ‘know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.’

Following his death, his wife has spoken out, revealing she doesn’t accept the ‘story’ that her husband committed suicide.

PA Images

Advert 10

In a tweet, Janice McAfee wrote:

I cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling. That everyone who truly loved John is feeling. I have been struggling to write this tweet since the news of John’s death. I still cannot believe he is really gone. I miss you and I will love you forever John David.

Attached to this comment was a full statement on how she found out about the death of her husband and her reaction to the situation.

Janice notes that ‘John should never have spent a day in prison let alone nine months’, before writing that the decision to extradite John to the US was not a surprise to either of them or the legal team fighting the case. It also seems that John had hope for his ongoing legal troubles.

Advert 10

Janice wrote:

John had already won a victory before the hearing in that seven of the ten charges in the case were dropped in the days leading up to his hearing. John was a fighter and he had so much more fight left in him. He told me to be strong and not to worry, we would continue to fight all the necessary appeals.

Regarding the coverage of her husband’s death, Janice said ‘the story of John’s ‘suicide’ was already prepared and presented to the public before I or his attorneys were notified of his death’, adding that she found out about the situation through a Twitter message.

Advert 10

The suicide note that was found on John McAfee’s body was reportedly not presented to Janice as part of his belongings. Instead, it seems that the media has an inside track on developments. On the back of this experience, Janice has said she will endeavour to find out the truth of the situation.

She concluded, ‘The investigation into John’s death is still ongoing but I will share what information I can, when I can. Until then, I do not accept the ‘suicide’ story that has been spread by the malignant cancer that is the MSM. They and their unnamed sources are not to be trusted.’