John McCain's Concession Speech From 2008 Is Going Viral 12 Years Later

While the countdown to find out the next president of the United States continues, former Arizona senator John McCain’s election concession speech from 2008 has gone viral again.

In his second bid for office, Republican McCain was superseded by Democratic candidate Barack Obama, who went on to serve as president of the United States for two terms.

But, in his final speech on the long and gruelling campaign trail, the Vietnam war veteran spoke highly of his competitor, and acknowledged the historic importance of his victory as the first African-American leader of the US.

You can check out his full speech here:

‘Obama managed to win by inspiring the hopes of so many millions of Americans who once wrongly believed that they had little at stake or little influence in the election of an American president,’ McCain said.

‘Whatever our differences, we are fellow Americans, and please believe me when I say that no association has ever meant more to me than that.’

He encouraged Republicans to work with Obama for the good of the country, as well as thanking those who supported him during the campaign trail.

Now, 12 years later, his speech has gone viral once more, for its ‘humility.’

‘I was in Grant Park in Chicago on election night in 2008, maybe 40m from Obama as he gave that unforgettable speech,’ Amol Rajan tweeted.

‘I’d forgotten that, elsewhere that evening, John McCain was giving an even better one. What a hero. He personified American greatness.’

MP David Lammy added:

This is how you do it! Senator John McCain giving a seminal gracious concession speech upon losing to Barack Obama. Reduced me to tears.

John McCain was a US Navy officer, who was captured and almost lost his life as a prisoner of war in the Vietnam war. He served as State Senate for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018.