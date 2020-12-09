Johnny Depp Applies To Court Of Appeal To Overturn 'Wife Beater' Ruling PA Images

Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal after losing the libel case he brought against The Sun for alleging he had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The High Court announced its decision in November after Depp sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over a 2018 article with the headline, ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’

Advert 10

Depp has repeatedly denied all claims that he beat his wife, but Mr Justice Nicol of the High Court found the article to be ‘substantially true’.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard PA Images

On November 25, it was revealed that the actor’s first attempt to appeal the decision was denied, as Nicol explained, ‘I do not consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success.’

The judge also ordered Depp to make an initial payment of almost £630,000 to NGN to cover its legal fees.

Advert 10

Nicol gave Depp until December 7 to apply directly to the Court of Appeal and the actor has now followed through with the filing, according to a publicly available list of pending appeals cited by The Guardian.

Depp’s grounds for appeal remain unclear, and it is not yet known when a decision on his application for permission to appeal is likely to be made.

Johnny Depp PA Images

The actor accused The Sun of causing damage to his reputation with the allegations, and after losing his case he announced he had been asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

Advert 10

His solicitor Jenny Afia had said the high court ruling was ‘as perverse as it is bewildering’.

She added:

The judgement is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision.

Amber Heard PA Images

Advert 10

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, argued that the decision and judgement was ‘not a surprise’ for those present at the London high court trial, adding, ‘Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US.’

In his judgement, Nicol concluded that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence relied on by NGN did occur. The judge cited findings that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in ‘fear for her life’ on three occasions.