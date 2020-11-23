Johnny Depp Bizarrely Poses Behind Bars To Accept Best Actor Award
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was given an award for ‘Actor with Unique Visual Sensitivity’ at a film festival in Poland.
The award comes just weeks after he lost a libel battle with The Sun over a 2018 article which branded him a ‘wife beater’.
Depp, 57, is currently in the Bahamas, where he accepted the award remotely. In a letter, he said he was ‘honoured and humbled’.
His new film, Minamata, which follows the story of wartime photographer W. Eugene Smith, which was played to close the Cameraimage festival, which took place in Torun.
The festival released an image of Depp with his award. Bizarrely, it shows him posing with the festival’s golden frog award from behind bars.
Depp previously sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton, over an article bearing the headline, ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’
The article was published after J.K Rowling defended the casting of Depp in the film adaptation of her Harry Potter spin-off series.
Depp has denied all allegations of abuse against Heard.
On November 6, Mr Justice Nicol ruled in favour of NGN, finding the article in question to be ‘substantially true’.
Days after the ruling, Depp was asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he played Grindelwald.
Announcing his resignation via Instagram, he said he has respected and agreed to the request.
It is not yet known who will replace Depp in the film series, although reports claim that Mads Mikkelsen might take his place.
Despite being asked to resign, after having only shot one scene of the upcoming movie, Depp is reportedly still being paid his full salary.
Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter spin-off, starred alongside Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in 2018’s most recent entry.
In a recent interview, he described Depp’s departure as ‘unusual’.
He added:
It’s an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It’s probably one of the biggest productions I’ve ever worked on. And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That’s all you can do. Because you have to turn up and play your part.
It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own. In a franchise like this, it’s the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those, because we’re just a member of the team.
A third instalment of the film series is expected to arrive in November 2021.
