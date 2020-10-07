Johnny Nash, Singer Of 'I Can See Clearly Now', Dies Aged 80 consequence/Twitter/PA Images

Legendary reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died aged 80.

Nash’s son, Johnny Nash Jr., said his father’s health had been in decline recently. He passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, October 6.

Advert

Best known for his hit I Can See Clearly Now, Nash was born in Houston and began singing as a child in church.

By the time he was a teenager Nash had his own show on Houston television, and within years he had a national following through his appearances on The Arthur Godfrey Show, his hit cover of Doris Day’s A Very Special Love, and a collaboration with Paul Anka and George Hamilton IV on the The Teen Commandments (of Love), the Guardian reports.

Nash became one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica, and made his major label debut with the 1957 song A Teenager Sings the Blues.

Advert

His hit single I Can See Clearly Now was released in 1972, when Nash was in his early 30s, and sold more than a million copies. It reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and managed to hold on to the position for four weeks.

The singer achieved another number one hit in 1975 with Tears on My Pillow.

Throughout his career, Nash also co-ran a record company and played a part in launching the career of Bob Marley by helping him sign a recording contract, according to his official website.

Advert

In more recent years, Nash began transferring old analogue tapes of his songs from the 1970s and 1980s to a new digital format.

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Nash, who is survived by his son and his wife, Carli.