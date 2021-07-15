Johnson & Johnson Recall Sunscreens Due to Chemical That Can Cause Cancer

PA Images

Johnson & Johnson says it is recalling a number of its sunscreen products amid concerns they may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

Five spray-on sunscreens under the company’s Neutrogena and Aveeno brands have been found to possibly contain low levels of benzene –a known carcinogen.

The pharmaceutical company said that anyone who had bought the products should throw them away, and that customers would be offered a full refund.

Neutrogena’s Beach Defense; Cool Dry Sport; Invisible Daily and Ultra Sheer sprays are under the voluntary recall, as well as Aveeno’s Protect + Refresh spray sunscreen.

In a statement issued by the Food & Drug Agency, Johnson & Johnson said it was issuing the recall, which affects customers across the United States, ‘out of an abundance of caution’, and added that the levels of benzene found in lab test of the products ‘would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences’.

The company’s statement reads:

While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.

Benzene is known to cause some types of cancer in humans through repeat or high levels of exposure. The chemical can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled or ingested, with smoking responsible for most benzene exposure in the US. According to the CDC, the hydrocarbon can damage the immune system and lead to DNA mutations.

Johnson & Johnson’s recall comes around a month after an investigation found several popular sunscreen and after-sun brands contained traces of benzene. CBS reported that 27% of products tested by Valisure – an online pharmacy and lab – contained the chemical.

‘Benzene is one of the most studied and concerning human carcinogens known to science. Its association with forming blood cancers in humans has been shown in numerous studies,’ Valisure CEO David Light said in a statement following the investigation.

‘The presence of this known human carcinogen in products widely recommended for the prevention of skin cancer and that are regularly used by adults and children is very troubling.’

Johnson & Johnson urged customers affected by the recall to use an alternative SPF sunscreen to protect themselves when out in the sun this summer. Melanoma – a skin cancer caused by sun exposure – is one of the most common types of cancer in the United States.

