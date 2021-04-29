Jon Snow Stepping Down From Channel 4 News As Longest-Running Presenter
After 32 years, broadcaster Jon Snow has decided to move on from Channel 4 News, being the longest-running presenter at the time of writing.
Overall, Snow has worked 45 years for ITN, and although he will no longer present longer-form projects, he will reportedly continue working with Channel 4 in 2022.
Snow will reportedly now also turn his focus to his charity work, as well as ‘some of his many passions in life, peoples’ stories, inequality, Africa, Iran and the arts’.
In a Channel 4 press release about his decision, Snow said:
After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.
It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.
He continued, ‘Together, we have forged a wonderful service. I feel proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News let alone to have anchored the programme for the last 32 years. I’m looking forward to new adventures and new challenges.’
During his lengthy career at Channel 4 News, Snow has reported on some of the most significant developments in current events, covering the wars in Iraq, the Revolution in Iran and the release of Nelson Mandela during his many travels.
