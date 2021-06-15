Jon Stewart Blames Chinese Lab For COVID Comparing It To Nuclear Bomb Scientists

PA Images

US talk show host Jon Stewart says COVID-19 came from a lab in China, likening it to when scientists created the nuclear bomb.

The newest strain of coronavirus came from Wuhan, but a theory concerning its exact origins has been gaining momentum recently. While it was first said to have developed naturally, there are fears it may have been the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is currently no evidence to support this.

Advert 10

Stewart recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his scepticism over the virus appearing naturally.

PA Images

Colbert asked if Stewart believed there was a chance COVID-19 came from a lab. ‘A chance? Oh my God, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab,’ he replied.

Comparing it to an accident at a chocolate factory, Stewart said the emergence of a virus from the same location as a lab testing coronavirus was ‘a little too weird… oh my god! There’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?’

Advert 10

‘Oh, I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel made it with a cocoa bean. Or it’s the f*cking chocolate factory,’ he said.

While there’s been several conspiracy theories around the virus and subsequent vaccine rollout, Stewart warned against dismissing a lab leak. ‘Can I say this about scientists? I love them and they do such good work but they are going to kill us all,’ he said.

‘If you cut the atom this way, it can power the world with electricity, and if you cut it that way, it can blow everything up. Guess which one we tried first? That’s just who we are,’ Stewart added.

Advert 10

G7 leaders recently discussed the theory, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterating that it’s believed the virus reached humans from animals, but admitting they didn’t have ‘all the answers’ currently.

‘That’s why internationally we wanted the review to be able to go into China to get all the answers, so that we have the full picture rather than these possible, potential, plausible options… but, on balance, we do not believe that it came from a laboratory. We think it is much more likely to have jumped from animal species,’ he said, as per Mint.

Shi Zhengli, a scientist at the accused institute, has repeatedly dismissed the theory. ‘I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist,’ she wrote, The Independent reports.

Advert 10