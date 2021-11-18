Jonah Hill To Play Jerry Garcia In Martin Scorsese-Directed Grateful Dead Film

Alamy

Jonah Hill is set to play Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s new biopic.

Scorsese’s newest project will centre around the famous band Grateful Dead, and will see Hill playing the iconic frontman Garcia.

The project will see Scorsese and Hill reunite after the pair worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street.

Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, known for their incredible work on American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, are writing the biopic, while Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment will be joining Hill and Scorsese as producers.

The project is being produced for Apple, for whom Scorsese is currently working on The Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple has secured the rights to the Grateful Dead musical catalogue for the film.

As per Deadline, that the band and their management will be participating in the film.

Alamy

Plot details are yet to be announced, but the film is expected to trace the band’s rise to fame amid the 1960s psychedelic, counterculture movement.

The band, which featured Garcia as vocalist and lead guitarist, formed in the Bay Area in 1965, and upon the release of their debut album, The Grateful Dead, they became one of the key symbols of the counterculture movement.

Alongside Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron McKernan, Phil Lesh and Bill Kreutzmann were founding members of the band.

During their time together, heaps of ‘Deadheads’ flocked to see their favourite band. Unfortunately, Garcia’s death in 1995 marked the end of the band as fans knew it.

PA Images

However, their music continued to be popular and in 2015 Dead & Co formed, with original band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joining forces with John Mayer, The Allman Brothers Band’s bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

This is not the first time Scorsese has been involved with the band’s story, as the Oscar winner executive-produced 2017’s Long Strange Trip, a rock documentary about the band.

In an announcement about the film, Scorsese said that they were ‘more than just a band’, going on to add, ‘They were their own planet, populated by millions of devoted fans.’

We can’t wait to see what Hill and Scorsese do next.

