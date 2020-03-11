Josie Harris, Mother Of Floyd Mayweather's Children, Found Dead Aged 40 josielharris/Instagram

Josie Harris, the former girlfriend of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, has been found dead in a car at her home in Valencia, California. She was 40 years old.

Actor and author Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris, who was the mother of three of Mayweather’s children, had reportedly been in a relationship with 43-year-old Mayweather from 1995 until 2010.

As reported by TMZ Sports, investigators are not treating her death as a homicide and do not suspect any foul play.

Mayweather was convicted of attacking Harris in a domestic violence incident in 2010, going on to serve 90 days behind bars in 2012 for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Opening up about the incident with USA Today in 2017, Harris said:

I was a battered woman. I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.

Harris alleged she was abused on six separate occasions by Mayweather. However, the criminal case centred around an incident in September 2010 when Mayweather entered her Las Vegas home while she was asleep.

During this incident, Mayweather reportedly pulled her hair before attacking her in front of their children. Harris claimed their oldest child, Koraun, was able to sneak out of the home and alert a security guard, who then contacted the police. Koraun was 10 years old at the time.

Years after this incident, Mayweather denied these violent allegations in an interview with Katie Couric, alleging that he had been trying to ‘restrain’ Harris:

Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.

Following this interview, Harris went on to sue Mayweather for more than $20 million for defamation. The case is reportedly still ongoing, with a Los Angeles judge having set a trial date for December 7, 2020, as per court documents obtained by The Blast.

Mayweather and Harris shared two sons – 20-year-old Koraun and 18-year-old Zion Shamaree – as well as their 15-year-old daughter, Jirah.

Our thoughts are with the family of Josie Harris at this difficult time.