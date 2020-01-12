Joyful Moment Little Boy Who Grew Up During Drought Plays In Mud For First Time
Splashing about in muddy puddles while rocking a daft pair of wellies is a big part of many people’s childhood.
But for young Archie Saunders of New South Wales, Australia, the prospect of mucking about in the mud was something very unusual indeed.
Having lived his first years on Earth in a drought-stricken area, the adorable two-year-old had never played in the mud before, having seen rain puddles just once in his little life.
Archie’s family home in Wollomombi, near Armidale, has not seen significant rainfall in months. So when a much-needed downfall began, they decided to make the absolute most of it.
Heart-warming photographs taken by Archie’s mum Nkala Frost, 22, show Archie exploring his new muddy surroundings with his dad, Nick Saunders, 23. And it’s not immediately clear who is having the most fun.
The beautifully messy pics show Archie and Nick covered head-to-toe in glorious mud and having an absolute whale of a time. Archie was initially unsure of his newly transformed surroundings, but soon warmed up thanks to the encouragement of his super fun dad.
Nkala told 9News:
He was very, very unsure and [his] dad jumped in with him and he just absolutely loved it. I don’t know who was the bigger kid.
We’ve had little bits here and there but it’s been months since a big decent rainfall. It was just amazing to see really. It was so nice for it to leave a dint.
The sweet family reportedly live on the same property where Nick works. The property owners have reportedly had to offload many of their sheep and cattle and are now having to feed the remaining livestock.
Further rainfall is expected, and no doubt Archie and Nick will be be eager to get back out for some more soggy fun and games.
Nkala told the Daily Mail Australia:
We love nothing more than making people smile and laugh. Through such hard times, we must stick together and hope and pray for rain.
There are many others way worse off than us, who need rain more than us. But we will take what we can get. Any rain is good rain.
And we pray for all the farmers out there who are either suffering from drought or bushfires, for things to settle down soon.
The Bureau of Meteorology revealed the three years between January 2017 and December 2019 had been the driest on record for any 36-month period in the country’s history.
This year’s bushfire crisis has been made further exacerbated by the drought plaguing areas across Australia, with has just seen the lowest December rainfall on record.
You can donate to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal here, with all funds raised going towards giving immediate support to those whose lives have been greatly affected by the blaze.
Queensland residents can formally register as a volunteer in the ongoing bushfire effort at Emergency Volunteering or by calling Volunteering Queensland on 1800 994 100.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Australia, Drought, Little Boy, Mud, New South Wales, Wollomombi