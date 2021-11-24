Judas Actor In Jesus Christ Superstar Arrested Over US Capitol Attack

@jtjustis/Instagram/Alamy

A Broadway actor starring as Judas in a travelling production of Jesus Christ Superstar has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6 US Capitol attack, prosecutors confirmed.

Florida man James Beeks, 49, is charged with felony obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanour of unlawful entry of a restricted building or grounds, having reportedly travelled to participate in the mob that stormed the Capitol as a member of far-right militia group the Oath Keepers.

Department of Justice

Beeks, who goes by the stage name James T. Justis and also works as a Michael Jackson impersonator, ‘was part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement,’ and marched in a ‘stack’ formation as they invaded the building to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a statement issued by the DC US Attorney’s office.

However, unlike other members of the Oath Keepers, many of whom travelled to the Capitol in tactical gear and ‘camouflaged-combat attire,’ Beeks was reportedly spotted inside Capitol grounds wearing a jacket from Michael Jackson’s BAD World Tour, and carrying a homemade shield.

Unfortunately for Beeks, that piece of collectors merch ultimately ended up giving him away, with prosecutors saying that alongside phone data that placed him near the Capitol on January 6, ‘law enforcement was further able to corroborate Beeks’s possession of the black jacket that appears consistent with the one he was seen wearing on January 6, 2021.’

According to a warrant seen by the Washington Post, Beeks was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Jesus Christ Superstar was performing. Law enforcement officials had reportedly ‘observed’ Beeks in two separate stops on the show’s tour prior to his arrest on Tuesday.

Neither Beeks nor Jesus Christ Superstar has commented on the arrest.