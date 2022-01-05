Judge Caught ‘Kissing’ Convicted Murderer On Prison CCTV After Calling For Reduced Sentence
A judge in Argentina is under investigation after allegedly being caught kissing a convicted murderer on CCTV.
Judge Mariel Suarez was caught on camera when she went to visit Cristian ‘Mai’ Bustos at the Provincial Penitentiary Institute (IPP) of Trelew on December 29, while he was behind bars for the 2009 shooting of policeman Leandro Roberts.
Suarez was the only judge in Bustos’s case to vote against his life term, which he received last month, arguing instead that he should receive a lesser punishment.
She now claims to be writing a book about the prisoner, with whom she also shared tea during her visit.
Footage taken from the prison shows the two seemingly in a close and intimate encounter, however Suarez has insisted there was ‘no kiss’ and that she and Bustos were in fact ‘talking close up to avoid being overheard’.
The judge has also claimed she has ‘no sentimental relationship’ with Bustos, saying she voted for reduced jail time because she ‘believed the version of events he gave at his trial’.
Court officials confirmed they would probe Suarez’s ‘inadequate behaviour’ after the footage was made public, with the Superior Court of Justice of Chubut having opened administrative proceedings into the judge’s behaviour.
In a statement, the court said:
From the information communicated by the IPP, it appears that the judge has engaged in inappropriate conduct for a magistrate.
The proceedings are aimed at elucidating the circumstances of the meeting between a judge and a convicted person, the tenor of the meeting, its duration and its characteristics, which could imply violations of the Public Ethics Law and/or the General Internal Regulations of the Judiciary.
According to reports in local outlets cited by the Buenos Aires Times, Bustos admitted during the trial that he had pulled the trigger to release the fatal shot that killed Roberts.
