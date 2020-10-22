Judge Dismisses Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin
A judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case of George Floyd’s death.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was announced today, October 22. The 44-year-old is still facing other charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin was seen in video footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, sparking protests over policing and racial injustice across the world.
As part of the ruling, the judge also denied motions to dismiss aiding and abetting charges against the three other officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane – present at the time of Floyd’s death in May this year.
As per the MailOnline, Cahill said ‘probable cause does not exist’ for the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, although the dismissal will remain open for five days in order to give the state of Minnesota time to appeal the decision.
A third-degree murder charge requires that ‘without intent to effect the death of any person, [the defendant] causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life’ and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
In a statement, as per KNSI Radio, Attorney General Keith Ellison said:
The court has sustained eight out of nine charges against the defendants in the murder of George Floyd, including the most serious charges against all four defendants. This means that all four defendants will stand trial for murder and manslaughter, both in the second degree.
This is an important, positive step forward in the path toward justice for George Floyd, his family, our community, and Minnesota. We look forward to presenting the prosecution’s case to a jury in Hennepin County.
Chauvin was released from Oak Heights Prison earlier this month after posting $1 million bond. He was also granted permission to leave Minnesota while he awaits trial due to ‘supporting safety concerns’ arising.
The four men are due to stand trial in March 2021. However, key decisions have yet to be made, including whether each defendant will stand separately or together, the latter option being the preference of the attorney general.
As reported by the Star Tribune, Cahill has also yet to rule on whether the trial will be moved outside of Hennepin County and if the jury will be anonymous. Prosecutors argue the trial should be public due to the overriding interest in the case.
