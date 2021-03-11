Judge Grants Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Family Handout

A Minneapolis judge has said prosecutors can pursue a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

The former police officer, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck before his death, is also facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin’s prosecutors had previously tried to block the additional charge, with the court initially finding that it was not warranted.

According to the Associated Press, an appellate court ruling in a separate case has now established new grounds for the charge to be pursued.

Legal experts told AP that the charge is significant, as it allows jurors one more option to convict Chauvin.

The trial got underway this week with the selection process for jurors. Five jurors have already been seated with more being selected today.

Considerable attention is being given to jurors’ attitudes towards police to determine whether they are more likely to believe testimony from police officers as opposed to witnesses at the scene.

The trial will undoubtedly draw international attention after the wide-ranging impact of Floyd’s death last year. In a video posted to social media, Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, ignoring Floyd’s pleas that he cannot breathe.

