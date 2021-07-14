Judge Makes Crucial Ruling At Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing

PA Images

A judge has made a crucial ruling today at Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing, which has major implications on the future of the pop star’s case.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Britney Spears was seeking to hire a new lawyer to handle her case as she attempts to remove her father Jamie as her conservator. His current role in the conservatorship means that he controls her estate and many aspects of her personal life.

Details of Britney’s ‘traumatising’ conservatorship and her mental health during the time her life has been controlled, were detailed at a shocking court hearing in June. The 39-year-old pop star declared that the conservatorship was ‘abusive’ and that she wants her life back. She went on to explain that her freedoms have been stripped away from her and she has been forced to take medications that have been approved by her father. The singer noted ‘the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking’.

Today the judge ruled that Britney can hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case. Cheers erupted outside the courthouse when the announcement was made as hundreds had gathered to protest in Britney’s favor.

Following the June hearing, Britney’s court-appointed lawyer asked the court to be allowed to resign and more recently Britney’s wealth management firm also asked to be withdrawn from the conservatorship.

Now Britney’s lawyer of choice is former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. He has agreed to represent the singer during her ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship. He appeared remotely in court during the hearing on Wednesday to ask the judge to appoint him as her new lawyer.

A source told Page Six, “Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days. She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Ingham] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him. He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling.’



Earlier this month Britney’s longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, announced his resignation amid the controversy surrounding the singer’s restrictive conservatorship. He had spent the past 25 years working with her, during which time he helped guide her through her reign in pop as she secured chart-topping hits with the likes of Baby One More Time and Toxic. As he resigned, Rudolph also revealed that Spears’ intention was to retire as well, which is what prompted him to step down from his position.

