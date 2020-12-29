Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5 Million Bail Proposal

Ghislaine Shutterstock

A Manhattan judge has rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s new $28.5 million bail proposal, which was made public on Monday, December 28.

In this proposal, Maxwell’s lawyers requested that she be removed from so-called ‘intolerable’ jail conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, being placed instead under house arrest at a friend’s New York City home, with private security guards to stop her from fleeing.

Advert 10

The proposed bail package, which is secured by money and property, repotedly reflects ‘all of her and her spouse’s assets, her family’s livelihood, and the financial security of her closest friends and family’.

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

As reported by The New York Times, this latest bail request reads as follows:

Ms. Maxwell vehemently maintains her innocence and is committed to defending herself. She wants nothing more than to remain in this country to fight the allegations against her.

Advert 10

Maxwell’s lawyers had previously made a bid for bail back in July, proposing a $5 million bond. However, this was rejected as she was believed to be an ‘extreme flight risk’.

In their filing, federal prosecutors reiterated this argument, stating that Maxwell, 58, should remain in jail while awaiting trail, and that the conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center were not as bad as her lawyers had claimed.

According to this filing, Maxwell has her own shower, TV and phone as well as exclusive use of two computers:

Those conditions set her far apart from general population inmates, not to mention other inmates in protective custody.

Advert 10

Ghislaine Maxwell PA Images

Prosecutors also dismissed allegations made by Maxwell’s legal team that the evidence stacked against her was not as strong as the prosecutors had claimed.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial on charges that she contributed towards convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. Prosecutors have said that Maxwell herself had participated in some of the abuse.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Advert 10