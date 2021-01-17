unilad
Advert

Judge Reverses Bail For Man Who Took Over Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riots

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Jan 2021 13:40
Judge Reverses Bail For Man Who Took Over Nancy Pelosi's Office During Capitol RiotsJudge Reverses Bail For Man Who Took Over Nancy Pelosi's Office During Capitol RiotsGetty/PA

Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett, who was arrested after being pictured breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s office during the US Capitol riots, has had his bail revoked by a judge.

The 60-year-old, who travelled to Washington DC from his home in Arkansas, had been scheduled to be released on a $5,000 bail and to remain on house arrest until the resolution of his charges.

Advert

However, that decision has since been reversed, after assistant US attorney Kim Harris argued he was likely to be a flight risk, given the fact he was willing to travel so far to the pro-Trump riots in the first place.

Getty

According to AP News, Harris said: ‘If [Barnett] will travel across the country and engage in this level of criminal behaviour because he believes that he is right and it is the Electoral College that is wrong, what would deter him?’

Barnett went viral after pictures began circulating online of him posing in Nancy Polosi’s office, reclining in her chair with his feet up on the desk.

Advert

A video, recorded outside the Capitol afterwards, reportedly shows Barnett claiming he left a note for the House Speaker that said, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b*tch.’

The same video, shows him holding an envelope clearly taken from Pelosi’s office, insisting he ‘didn’t steal it’.

‘I bled on it because they were f*cking macing me and I couldn’t f*cking see, and so I figured, well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, so I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f*cking worth it,’ he said.

Advert

He now faces charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property. He is also reported to have been in possession of a stun gun during the deadly riots.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

LeBron James Shares First Official Clip For Space Jam Sequel
Film and TV

LeBron James Shares First Official Clip For Space Jam Sequel

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video
News

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Capitol, Capitol Riots, Nancy Pelosi, Now, US, washington

Credits

Associated Press

  1. Associated Press

    https://apnews.com/article/capitol-siege-donald-trump-arkansas-riots-arrests-070c730a6ef705777363cdcb3e4522d6 Click to copy RELATED TOPICS Capitol siege U.S. News Arkansas Riots Arrests Nancy Pelosi House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted

 