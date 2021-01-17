Judge Reverses Bail For Man Who Took Over Nancy Pelosi's Office During Capitol Riots Getty/PA

Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett, who was arrested after being pictured breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s office during the US Capitol riots, has had his bail revoked by a judge.

The 60-year-old, who travelled to Washington DC from his home in Arkansas, had been scheduled to be released on a $5,000 bail and to remain on house arrest until the resolution of his charges.

However, that decision has since been reversed, after assistant US attorney Kim Harris argued he was likely to be a flight risk, given the fact he was willing to travel so far to the pro-Trump riots in the first place.

Getty

According to AP News, Harris said: ‘If [Barnett] will travel across the country and engage in this level of criminal behaviour because he believes that he is right and it is the Electoral College that is wrong, what would deter him?’

Barnett went viral after pictures began circulating online of him posing in Nancy Polosi’s office, reclining in her chair with his feet up on the desk.

A video, recorded outside the Capitol afterwards, reportedly shows Barnett claiming he left a note for the House Speaker that said, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b*tch.’

The same video, shows him holding an envelope clearly taken from Pelosi’s office, insisting he ‘didn’t steal it’.

‘I bled on it because they were f*cking macing me and I couldn’t f*cking see, and so I figured, well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, so I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f*cking worth it,’ he said.

He now faces charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property. He is also reported to have been in possession of a stun gun during the deadly riots.