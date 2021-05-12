Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Acted With ‘Particular Cruelty’ So Longer Sentence Can Be Considered

Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

A Minnesota judge has ruled that Derek Chauvin treated George Floyd with ‘particular cruelty’, meaning that a longer sentence can be considered.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has ruled, on Wednesday, May 12, that he can now consider a longer-than-usual sentence for Chauvin as there were several aggravating factors in Floyd’s murder.

In his ruling, Cahill, who presided over Chauvin’s murder trial, stated that he believes prosecutors proved ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ that the former officer had ‘abused his position of authority’.

Cahill wrote:

When it became clear even to the bystanders that George Floyd was in medical distress, was no longer responsive, and had ceased breathing, [Chauvin] further abused his position of truth and authority by not rendering aid, by declining two suggestions from one of his fellow officers to place George Floyd on his side, and by preventing bystanders, including an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter, from assisting.

Chauvin who has been found guilty on three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, will face sentencing on June 25.

As reported by NBC News, legal experts have said that Chauvin will be unlikely to serve more than 30 years behind bars even when taking into account the aggravating factors.

Despite being found guilty on all three counts, under Minnesota statutes Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious count of second-degree murder, for which he faces a presumptive sentence of twelve and a half years under Minnesota sentencing guidelines.