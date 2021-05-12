unilad
Advert

Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Acted With ‘Particular Cruelty’ So Longer Sentence Can Be Considered

by : Julia Banim on : 12 May 2021 17:30
Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Acted With 'Particular Cruelty' So Longer Sentence Can Be ConsideredDarnella Frazier/Facebook/Offices Of Ben Crump Law

A Minnesota judge has ruled that Derek Chauvin treated George Floyd with ‘particular cruelty’, meaning that a longer sentence can be considered.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill has ruled, on Wednesday, May 12, that he can now consider a longer-than-usual sentence for Chauvin as there were several aggravating factors in Floyd’s murder.

Advert

In his ruling, Cahill, who presided over Chauvin’s murder trial, stated that he believes prosecutors proved ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ that the former officer had ‘abused his position of authority’.

Derek Chauvin (PA Images)PA Images

Cahill wrote:

When it became clear even to the bystanders that George Floyd was in medical distress, was no longer responsive, and had ceased breathing, [Chauvin] further abused his position of truth and authority by not rendering aid, by declining two suggestions from one of his fellow officers to place George Floyd on his side, and by preventing bystanders, including an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter, from assisting.

Advert

Chauvin who has been found guilty on three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, will face sentencing on June 25.

As reported by NBC News, legal experts have said that Chauvin will be unlikely to serve more than 30 years behind bars even when taking into account the aggravating factors.

Despite being found guilty on all three counts, under Minnesota statutes Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious count of second-degree murder, for which he faces a presumptive sentence of twelve and a half years under Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
News

Melinda Gates Allegedly Met With Divorce Lawyers In 2019 Over Her Husband’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat
News

US Navy Seizes Thousands Of Assault Weapons And Sniper Rifles From Sailing Boat

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time
Featured

Army Of The Dead Review: The Best ‘Video Game’ Movie Of All Time

Sophisticated 650-Foot Drugs Tunnel Built By El Chapo Discovered In Mexico
News

Sophisticated 650-Foot Drugs Tunnel Built By El Chapo Discovered In Mexico

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Judge's ruling paves way for longer sentence for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death

 