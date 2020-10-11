Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Can Leave State For His Own Safety Darnella Frazier/Facebook/Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The former police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has been given permission to leave the state of Minnesota after a judge overruled his existing bail conditions.

Derek Chauvin is awaiting trial for second and third-degree murder, and also faces a charge of second degree manslaughter for fatally kneeling on George Floyd’s neck in May.

Floyd died while being arrested by officers in Minneapolis after Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked widespread protests in the United States and across the world and has led to a huge growth in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

derek chauvin Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Chauvin is one of four Minneapolis Police Department officers charged in Floyd’s killing. The former officer, who was fired from the police and is currently being divorced by his former wife, had been in custody at a high-security prison since May 31, but was released earlier this week after posting $1 million in bail.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Chauvin should be allowed to leave the state of Minnesota due to fears for his safety. The ruling, which was made public on Friday, cited ‘evidence supporting safety concerns that have arisen.’

The decision overrules an existing condition that mandated Chauvin must stay in Minnesota while awaiting trial. Other conditions requiring him to surrender all weapons and avoid contacting the family of George Floyd will remain in place. Chauvin must also surrender his passport and keep his cell phone on him at all times to answer calls from the department of corrections.

Derek Chauvin PA

Activists in Minnesota have criticised the decision, claiming that it ‘shines an unflattering light on a bail system that has been criticized for inequality and lack of transparency’, The Washington Post reports. Over recent months crowdfunding pages have been set up in support of Chauvin.

The release sparked renewed protests in Minneapolis earlier this week. Although the majority of protestors remained peaceful, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard and sent state troopers to the capital, with around 50 people arrested on Wednesday night, NPR reports.

A tentative trial date for Chauvin and the three other former officers has been set for March 2021.