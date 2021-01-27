Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Cannot Use George Floyd's Arrest Record In Court Handout/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

A judge has ruled that George Floyd’s arrest record cannot be used to form a defence in former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Judge Peter Cahill, of Hennepin County, ruled that referencing Floyd’s interaction with law enforcement is inadmissible in the court of law.

At the time of Floyd’s arrest, police were investigating whether he had used a counterfeit bill at a nearby store; something Chauvin’s defence team had wanted to use in court.

Prosecutors had hoped to admit seven reports of Chauvin using a questionable use of force throughout his time in the force, including restraints on the head and neck, four of which they felt could be regarded as extreme, as per Complex.

derek chauvin Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

However, in the same ruling Cahill decided that just one of those reports could be admissible – when he knelt on the neck of a woman who was already on the ground in 2017 – in a very similar tactic to when he killed Floyd in May last year.

Prosecutors have argued that medical professionals warned officers, including Chauvin, about the dangers associated with certain restraints, however Cahill ruled that it is only admissible if they can prove that Chauvin heard the warning.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Chauvin would be tried separately to the other three former Minneapolis police officers who have been charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

He is set to stand trial alone in March, while the other three officers will be tried together in the summer, according to documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Chauvin is charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, in addition to second-degree manslaughter. Tou Thao, J, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three other officers present during the incident, have all been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died after Chauvin used his knee to kneel on his neck, with eyewitnesses saying Floyd repeatedly shouted to alert officers that he couldn’t breathe in the eight minutes the officer applied force to his neck.

His untimely death, which was caught on camera by a passerby, sparked international outrage at the disproportionate violence experienced by the Black community at the hands of law enforcement in the United States. The protests served as a catalyst for the reignition of the Black Lives Matter movement.