Judge Rules James Younger’s Parents Joint Conservators Who Must Agree On Child’s Transition

Following arduous proceedings in and out of court, James Younger’s parents will remain joint conservators – with both required to agree if the child were to transition to a girl.

Jeffrey Younger and Anne Georgulas have been embroiled in a battle for James’ future since 2018, after their mother insisted they have gender dysphoria and should begin hormone replacement therapy.

A judge had ruled back in October last year that the seven-year-old and their twin brother, Jude, would stay in a joint managing conservatorship between their parents. After a recent appeal by Georgulas to overturn the decision, it has now been solidified by another judge echoing the past ruling.

Judge Mary Brown, of the 301st Family District Court in Dallas, ruled on Wednesday, January 29, that matters involving James’ potential transition, their haircuts and other concerns regarding medical, dental and psychiatric care will be within the purview of both parents, as per the MailOnline.

Both Younger and and Georgulas will also have to attend counselling as a result of the ruling, which could lead to more fruitful, constructive decision-making around the child’s well-being than the rigmarole of litigation.

Georgulas, a pediatrician, holds that James is transgender and likes to wear dresses, as well as preferring the name Luna, the Washington Examiner reports. She strongly supports chemically castrating James and moving forward with hormone replacement therapy.

The child reportedly goes by the name Luna while at school, and prefers to dress in female presenting clothing, according to The Daily Beast.

In October last year, a jury briefly ruled in Georgulas’ favour, granting her sole managing guardianship of the twins. However, the decision was overturned by Judge Kim Cooks later that month, resorting the parents back to joint conservators.

Along with the ruling, Cooks also appointed Stacy Dunlop as a parenting coordinator, who had also served as the amicus attorney in the case.

The judge said, as per The Texan:

If the parents cannot come to an agreement, they will make an appointment with Stacy Dunlop, the parenting coordinator, who will resolve the dispute by making a decision on behalf of the parents if they still disagree after discussing the disagreement.

After Georgulas appealing the ruling, a recusal hearing took place in which Cooks was removed from the case. In December, Brown was brought in (who also denied the mother’s notion to disqualify Dunlop from being the parenting coordinator).

Following the end of recent proceedings, Georgulas’ attorney said they have plans to appeal the decisions as her motions were denied.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open Mondays and Fridays, 8pm-midnight and is run by trans volunteers.