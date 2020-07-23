Judge Rules To Unseal Records From 2015 Suit That Could Expose Ghislaine Maxwell PA

A Manhattan judge has authorised the release of dozens of records from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell’s lawyers have fought against the release of these documents, arguing that this could well jeopardise her ongoing criminal sex abuse case while potentially exposing many ‘non-parties’.

US District Judge Loretta Preska has today stated that the public’s right to access large portions of these documents outweighs Maxwell’s arguments for keeping them sealed.

As reported by Reuters, Judge Preska has stated that personal identifying information and names of many ‘non-parties’ will be redacted from the 80 plus documents.

The documents will reportedly not be released immediately, and Maxwell’s legal representation has been granted one week to file an emergency motion with Manhattan’s federal appeals court to stop the release.

The documents in question are part of a now-settled defamation lawsuit from 2015, which was filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has accused Maxwell, 58, of having enabled convicted sex offender Epstein to abuse her while she was underage, a claim which Maxwell has denied.

Speaking during a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Giuffre described Maxwell as being the ‘mastermind’ behind Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, stating:

Put it this way, Epstein was Pinocchio and she was Geppetto. She was pulling the strings, she had his money, he had her contacts – but Ghislaine was much more conniving and smart than Epstein ever was.

Among the documents due for release is a seven-hour, 418-page deposition given by Maxwell herself in 2016, during which her lawyers claim she was subjected to ‘intrusive’ questions in regards to her sex life.

Also included in these files are flight logs and police reports from Florida, where, in 2007, Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of state prostitution charges in exchange for a 13-month jail sentence.

Maxwell is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her arrest on July 2.

She faces charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be sexually abused by Epstein. Prosecutors have alleged that she also participated in some of the abuse.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.