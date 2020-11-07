unilad
Judge Tosses Jeff Bezos Defamation Lawsuit From Billionaire’s Girlfriend’s Brother

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Nov 2020 12:44
A California judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Jeff Bezos by his girlfriend’s brother, Michael Sanchez.

Sanchez had accused the Amazon CEO and his security consultant Gavin de Becker of falsely telling members of the press that he had been responsible for leaking nude images of Bezos to the National Enquirer.

In January 219, the National Enquirer publicly revealed the affair between the 56-year-old billionaire and his now girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who had both been married at the time.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Judge John P. Doyle of the Los Angeles County Superior Court has now ruled that Sanchez’s allegations heavily relied upon hearsay based on what reporters had told him.

Sanchez’s defamation claim as well as his claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress have both now been thrown out by Judge Doyle.

In his lawsuit, Sanchez had claimed that de Becker had spread false statements about how the affair had been made public. He also alleged that Bezos’s representatives had informed multiple news outlets that Sanchez had given the pictures to the media.

American Media Inc., which had been the publisher for the National Enquirer at the time of the incident, had made a public statement saying that Sanchez had been the one to alert it to the affair, and had further ‘provided all the materials’ for its investigation.

In his lawsuit, Sanchez alleged he had helped the story in a bid to control the narrative surrounding his sister’s relationship, and denied having shared the ‘graphic, nude photos’ of Besoz.

In court filings obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Bezos stated he had never accused Sanchez of leaking the nude photographs in question, with his attorney William Isaacson having described the case as ‘baseless’.

