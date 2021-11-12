Judges Deny Increased Sentence For Man Who Choked Woman To Death During Sex

My thoughts and sympathies are very much with the friends and family of Sophie Moss today. There cannot be any guarantees with how a court will decide any matter.

I referred this sentence to the Court of Appeal because I considered it to be too low. The Court of Appeal decided otherwise. I am disappointed with the outcome, but I respect the judgment. It is undeniable that this was a tragic case, a disturbing sequence of events, in which Sophie Moss lost her life.