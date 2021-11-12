unilad
Judges Deny Increased Sentence For Man Who Choked Woman To Death During Sex

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Nov 2021 16:30
Judges Deny Increased Sentence For Man Who Choked Woman To Death During SexDurham Constabulary

Three judges have denied an appeal to increase the prison sentence of Sam Pybus after he choked a mum-of-two to death during sex.

Pybus, who is married, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison in September after confessing to the manslaughter of Sophie Moss in February.

Teesside Crown Court heard the 32-year-old was drunk when he applied pressure to Moss’ neck at her flat in Darlington, and later awoke to found her naked and unresponsive. Pybus did not immediately call 999, instead waiting in his car for 15 minutes before driving to a police station and alerting officers to the situation.

Lawyers representing the Attorney General’s Office have argued Pybus should serve a longer sentence for the killing of Moss and asked three judges to consider the case in the Court of Appeal, however, the appeal was declined today, November 12.

The Court of Appeal found Pybus’ sentencing was not ‘unduly lenient’, as it had been dubbed by Labour’s Harriet Harman, chair of parliament’s joint committee on human rights, with the sentencing judge accepting Pybus did not intend to kill Moss and that his remorse about her death was genuine, The Independent reports.

Pybus told police he and Moss had been in a casual relationship for three years prior to her death and that she encouraged him to strangle her during consensual sex. A post-mortem revealed Pybus had applied pressure to Moss’ neck for long enough to kill on the night of her death, and that there was no evidence of any other injuries.

Attorney General Suella Braverman said she was ‘disappointed with the outcome’ of the appeal, but that she ‘respect[s] the judgement’.

Per Sky News, she commented:

My thoughts and sympathies are very much with the friends and family of Sophie Moss today. There cannot be any guarantees with how a court will decide any matter.

I referred this sentence to the Court of Appeal because I considered it to be too low. The Court of Appeal decided otherwise. I am disappointed with the outcome, but I respect the judgment. It is undeniable that this was a tragic case, a disturbing sequence of events, in which Sophie Moss lost her life.

Braverman added the government is ‘committed to supporting women and girls through the criminal justice system and preventing them from suffering in broader criminal matters’, and said supporting victims is their ‘priority’.

