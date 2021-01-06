Julian Assange Denied Bail Despite Judge Ruling Against Extradition
Julian Assange has been refused bail, following a court ruling that he should not be extradited back to the United States.
He has been held at Belmarsh Prison in south-east London for 18 months following his eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had been living under asylum for the past seven years.
A UK judge announced on Monday, January 4, that Assange would not be extradited back to the US, where he faces 17 charges of espionage and computer hacking, over fears that US prison procedures would not be enough to stop him from taking his own life.
The charges date back to WikiLeaks’ publication of a number of leaked documents detailing secrets surrounding the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as to diplomatic cables, back in 2010 and 2011.
The 49-year-old, who co-founded WikiLeaks, had made previous bids for bail in the UK in the past, however his legal team had hoped the most recent application would be successful given his recent win against extradition, The Guardian reports.
His team requested for him to be bailed to his home address here in the UK, where his partner Stella Miros and two young children are also currently living. However, this has now been denied.
Many of his supporters turned up to Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier today, calling for him to be granted bail.
It remains unclear whether the US will continue its battle to extradite Assange back into the country once President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over.
Topics: News, Now, United States