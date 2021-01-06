unilad
Advert

Julian Assange Denied Bail Despite Judge Ruling Against Extradition

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Jan 2021 11:38
PA Images

Julian Assange has been refused bail, following a court ruling that he should not be extradited back to the United States.

He has been held at Belmarsh Prison in south-east London for 18 months following his eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had been living under asylum for the past seven years.

Advert

A UK judge announced on Monday, January 4, that Assange would not be extradited back to the US, where he faces 17 charges of espionage and computer hacking, over fears that US prison procedures would not be enough to stop him from taking his own life.

Julian Assange Has Died In PrisonJulian Assange Has Died In PrisonPA Images

The charges date back to WikiLeaks’ publication of a number of leaked documents detailing secrets surrounding the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as to diplomatic cables, back in 2010 and 2011.

The 49-year-old, who co-founded WikiLeaks, had made previous bids for bail in the UK in the past, however his legal team had hoped the most recent application would be successful given his recent win against extradition, The Guardian reports.

Advert

His team requested for him to be bailed to his home address here in the UK, where his partner Stella Miros and two young children are also currently living. However, this has now been denied.

Julian AssangeJulian AssangePA Images

Many of his supporters turned up to Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier today, calling for him to be granted bail.

It remains unclear whether the US will continue its battle to extradite Assange back into the country once President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

The Weeknd Shows Off Botox Prosthetics After Accepting Award With Face Covered In Bandages
Music

The Weeknd Shows Off Botox Prosthetics After Accepting Award With Face Covered In Bandages

White House Attempted 18 Calls To Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Before One Leaked
News

White House Attempted 18 Calls To Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office Before One Leaked

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government
News

Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma Suspected Missing After Criticising Government

Jarod Nandin ‘The South Park Cosplayer’ Dies Of COVID-19
Gaming

Jarod Nandin ‘The South Park Cosplayer’ Dies Of COVID-19

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Now, United States

Credits

Guardian

  1. Guardian

    Julian Assange refused bail despite judge ruling against extradition to US

 