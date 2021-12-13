Julian Assange Has Had A Stroke In Prison, Fiancée Claims

Alamy

Julian Assange’s partner has claimed the WikiLeaks co-founder had a ‘stroke in prison’ resulting from ‘extreme stress’.

On December 10, 2021, it was resolved that the 50-year-old would be extradited to the United States to face his 17 espionage charges, after it was revealed he leaked classified documents about Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Assange had previously been allowed to stay in Belmarsh Prison, in the UK, on the grounds of there being an ‘oppressive’ risk of him committing suicide if he was moved.

His fiancée Stella Moris, with whom he shares two children, has since claimed that Assange suffered from a stroke on October 27, as a result of ‘battle after battle’ surrounding his future.

Alamy

After WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of classified documents, Assange was accused by the US of conspiring to acquire and pass on information from the national defence, The Independent reports.

He was arrested in 2019, and for nearly seven years, Assange has since been held in central London in HMP Belmarsh.

Moris stated that Assange was in a ‘truly terrible state’ over the ‘constant chess game’ over where he would reside. She alleged that on the first day of the US extradition hearing, he even suffered from a stroke because of the ‘extreme stress’.

Moris tweeted:

Julian Assange suffered a stroke on the first day of the High Court appeal hearing on October 27th. He needs to be freed. Now.

Moris went on to tell the Mail on Sunday how the pair ‘fear this mini-stroke could be a precursor to a more major attack’, which has lead to ‘fears about his ability to survive, the longer this legal battle goes on’.

‘It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That’s what’s happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally,’ she said.

According to Moris, the stroke caused Assange’s eyes to go ‘out of sync’, his ‘right eyelid’ to ‘not close’ and his memory to become ‘blurry’.

Alamy

Moris called the recent ruling to extradite Assange back to the US ‘dangerous and misguided’.

Depending on whether the justices decide to hear an appeal, Assange’s lawyers hope to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Moris concluded, ‘Julian has remained in Belmarsh prison, and in fact he has been detained since 7 December 2010 in one form or another, 11 years. For how long can this go on?’

