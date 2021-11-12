unilad
Julian Assange Set To Marry Fiancée Inside Britain’s Highest Security Prison

by : Shola Lee on : 12 Nov 2021 11:06
Julian Assange Set To Marry Fiancé Inside Britain’s Highest Security PrisonAlamy

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, has been given permission to marry his fiancée Stella Moris in Britain’s highest security prison.

Assange is being held in Belmarsh Prison, London where he continues to fight extradition to the US on espionage charges.

The whistleblower applied to the prison governor to marry Moris, who is the mother of his two children.

Julian Assange (PA Images)PA Images

The couple reportedly fell in love in 2015 and got engaged two years later.

Assange was initially sentenced to serve 12 months but is still residing in Belmarsh, as a lengthy legal case mounts in the US. As per the BBC, Assage is wanted on allegations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information in the US after Wikileaks published thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In January, the US appeal to extradite Assange was denied by a judge. However, an appeal was lodged, the outcome of which is pending. A spokesperson addressed Assange’s marriage appeal.

They said:

Mr Assange’s application was received, considered, and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner.

No date has been set for the wedding but Moris spoke of her relief that the appeal had been granted.

Speaking of her upcoming nuptials, Moris said:

I am relieved that reason prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

