Julian Assange Will Not Be Extradited To United States, Judge Rules

The mere fact that this case has made it to court let alone gone on this long is an historic, large-scale attack on freedom of speech.

The US Government should listen to the groundswell of support coming from the mainstream media editorials, NGOs around the world such as Amnesty and Reporters Without Borders and the United Nations who are all calling for these charges to be dropped.

This is a fight that affects each and every person’s right to know and is being fought collectively.