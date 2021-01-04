Julian Assange Will Not Be Extradited To United States, Judge Rules
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to the US, over concerns that his health and safety could be put at risk, a UK judge has ruled.
Assange, 49, faces 17 charges of espionage and computer hacking in the US. If extradited, he could face up to 175 years behind bars in a high security jail.
This case follows WikiLeaks’s publication of many thousands of leaked documents in 2010 and 2011, documents which relate to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as to diplomatic cables.
The decision to not have Assange extradited was made on this morning, January 4, at London’s Old Bailey.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser said that she had decided to refuse Assange’s extradition due to evidence of his self harm and suicidal thoughts, BBC News reports.
Judge Baraitser said:
The overall impression is of a depressed and sometimes despairing man fearful for his future.
The US has claimed the leaked documents broke the law and furthermore endangered lives. However, Assange, who claims the classified materials revealed abuses committed by the US military, has fought against the extradition, arguing that the case is politically motivated.
WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said, as per Metro:
The mere fact that this case has made it to court let alone gone on this long is an historic, large-scale attack on freedom of speech.
The US Government should listen to the groundswell of support coming from the mainstream media editorials, NGOs around the world such as Amnesty and Reporters Without Borders and the United Nations who are all calling for these charges to be dropped.
This is a fight that affects each and every person’s right to know and is being fought collectively.
Assange was jailed for 50 weeks in May 2019 after he breached bail conditions by fleeing to London’s Ecuadorian embassy. Assange took refuge at the embassy in 2012, and resided there up until his arrest in April 2019.
At the time that he had first taken refuge, Assange had been facing extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations. Assange denied these allegations, and the case was later dropped.
US authorities have said they will appeal the decision.
