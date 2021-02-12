Jury Dismisses Assault Charges Against Police Officers Who Pushed Protester, 75, To Ground

WBFO/News 4 Buffalo

A jury has decided not to indict the two Buffalo police officers who pushed over a 75-year-old protestor.

A video surfaced of the officers pushing the elderly man to the ground at a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020. In the graphic video, you can see the gentleman lying in a pool of blood.

The man, named as Martin Gugino, fractured his skull as a result of the altercation and was unable to walk for a period of time. The two officers were placed on unpaid leave as a consequence.

Several officers walked past Gugino as he led on the ground bleeding from hitting his head on the pavement.

See the video of it here:

Warning: Graphic Content

Now, eight months on, officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have not be indicted with felony second-degree assault charges. They both pleaded not guilty.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the news yesterday, February 11, and insisted that he presented ‘all relevant evidence’ to the grand jury.

As per CNN, he said at a news conference yesterday:

I’ve got 28 years as a naval officer, and I live and breathe every day by the core values: honor, courage and commitment. And integrity happens to be a big thing with me. And I’m sitting here right now talking into every one of these mics, looking at every one of these cameras right here, looking at each one of you in the eye right now, and I’m telling you that I sandbagged nothing.

Flynn continued, ‘I went into that grand jury, I put all relevant evidence into that grand jury. I put multiple witnesses in that grand jury. I put everything that was not cumulative into that grand jury. And you got my word on that.’

The Buffalo Police Benevolent Association has since issued a statement saying it’s pleased with the grand jury’s decision.

The union said, ‘As we have stated all along, Officers McCabe and Torgalski were simply following departmental procedures and the directives of their superiors to clear Niagara Square despite working under extremely challenging circumstances.’

Buffalo PBA President John Evans added, ‘We are grateful the Grand Jury decided not to charge. They saw there was no criminal intent. These officers have been put through hell. We look forward for their return to work.’

McCabe and Torgalski are yet to comment on the matter themselves.