Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Trial Surrounding Alleged Attack On Him

Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of filing a false police report, after he claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime.

The high profile case came about after Smollett claimed in January 2019 to have been assaulted in a racist and homophobic attack. However, prosecutors argued it was the actor himself who had orchestrated the attack, after the two brothers involved in the incident claimed he had paid them money to carry out the assault.

Smollett told Chicago Police his attackers had doused him in a chemical substance and placed a rope noose around his neck, while also yelling slurs and pro-Trump slogans.

But in testimony given to the court, Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were acquaintances of Smollett, said that they’d been directed by him to fake the attack, with footage used by the prosecution showing them meeting the actor to stage a ‘dry run’.

It was further claimed that Smollett had decided to fake an attack after receiving hate mail while on the set of Empire, with the prosecution arguing that he had ‘devised this fake hate crime to take place so that the Empire studio would take this more seriously’, the New York Times reports.

Taking the stand during the trial, Smollett repeatedly denied orchestrating the attack, telling the jury, ‘There was no hoax on my part, any question you’re going to ask about that is going to be denied.’

Following the verdict, special prosecutor Daniel Webb said Smollett had ‘compounded his misconduct’ by lying ‘for hours and hours’, adding that he would ask the judge to take this into account when passing sentencing.

‘Besides being against the law, it is just plain wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a real hate crime and then make sure it involved words and symbols that have such historical significance in our country,’ Webb said, the BBC News reports.

Smollett was found guilty of five out of the six charges he faced, each of which involved accusations of Smollett lying to police. Each charge carries a maximum possible sentence of three years in prison, though experts have suggested a lighter sentence, or probation, is likely.