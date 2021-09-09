Justice Department Sues Texas To Block Controversial Abortion Ban

PA Images

The United States Justice Department is suing the state of Texas in an effort to block a law that restricts women from getting abortions.

President Biden and the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas on Thursday that aims to block what is described as the country’s most restrictive abortion law. The new law in Texas bans women from getting the abortion procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The new Texas law also states that private citizens will be allowed to take legal action against individuals who aid a woman seeking an abortion.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement of the new lawsuit at a news conference in Texas on Thursday. There, he declared that the ban ‘is clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent.’

According to the lawsuit, the Justice Department aims to declare that the abortion law in Texas is invalid under the Supremacy Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment. The lawsuit also states that the abortion law can not be enacted due to federal law as it ‘violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity’. Concluding that the abortion law conflicts with ‘the statutory and constitutional responsibilities of the federal government’.

‘The United States has the authority and responsibility to ensure that Texas cannot evade its obligations under the Constitution and deprive individuals of their constitutional rights by adopting a statutory scheme designed specifically to evade traditional mechanisms of federal judicial review,’ the lawsuit states.

Along with the restriction of abortions within six weeks of pregnancy, the law allows civilians to sue anyone they believe is providing an abortion or assisting someone in getting an abortion. It even offers a bounty for doing so, with those who bring forth a lawsuit rewarded with $10,000 plus attorney fees.

Earlier this week, Garland spoke out against the abortion law and said the US government would be taking action:

The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack. We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act.