Justin Trudeau Caught Out By Prankster Impersonating Greta Thunberg

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Nov 2020 17:03
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was duped by a Russian comedy duo impersonating Greta Thunberg. 

The PM took the 10-minute call back in January this year, believing he was speaking to the young Swedish climate change activist. However, he was actually being pranked by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus.

The pair, who recently launched the Stars Save the Earth project as well as fooling Elton John by pretending to be Vladimir Putin, chatted to Trudeau about the ‘growing international crisis’, the ‘anticipation of the Third World War’, and South Park.

You can listen to the prank call in the video below: 

The call reportedly took place shortly after Iran shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on-board, including 55 Canadians. In response to ‘Greta’s’ fear of war, Trudeau said he’d taken ‘many phone calls… about the need to de-escalate’.

The prankster says: ‘But leave NATO. D,rop your weapons. Pick flowers. Smile at nature,’ to which Trudeau praises the ‘passionate words’, adding, ‘I also dream of a world in which soldiers are not necessary, but we don’t live in that world yet, unfortunately.’

Trudeau Trudeau PA Images

When they try to lure Trudeau into chatting about Donald Trump, saying he’s ‘doing everything to kill us’, the PM responds, ‘I understand your words. My responsibility is to work with world leaders that other people choose… but I can certainly understand that people can feel very, very strongly about him.’

Elsewhere in the call, the prankster describes Prince Harry as ‘a good friend of mine’ and says, ‘I want to ask you to take care of him, he’s a good guy.’ Trudeau agrees, to which they respond, ‘But I sometimes think that his wife manipulates him.’

Maintaining his diplomacy, the PM says, ‘In every relationship, there are complicated concessions and compromises that are the art of living together. I have met Meghan a few times and she’s always been lovely when I met her.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan PA Images

Condemning politicians, the trickster says, ‘You are adults but you act like children… we can create a world where there is a place for everyone. For White and Black, Christians and Muslims, Trump and Putin, for you and me, for Boris Johnson, for Corbyn, for Terrance and Phillip.’

The latter people are characters from South Park. At first, Trudeau doesn’t catch on, saying, ‘No, that is exactly, exactly the right perspective.’

The prankster keeps going, asking, ‘By the way, Mr. Prime Minister, can you introduce me to Terrance and Phillip? I know that they are big stars in Canada.’

Terrance and PhillipTerrance and PhillipViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

He replies, ‘I would be happy – I’ll ask my team to try and figure out how we can connect you. Because I don’t have their direct coordinates with me now.’

The penny eventually drops when Trudeau asks, ‘Wait, Terrance and Phillip, were they not in South Park? I don’t personally know them. I believe they are South Park parodies of Canadians.’ Soon after, he quickly, but politely wraps up the call.

In a statement, as per CTV News, Trudeau’s office wrote, ‘This is not the first prank call of a world leader. The Prime Minister determined the call was fake and promptly ended it.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

