Juventus Women’s Team Shares Apology After Posting Blatantly Racist Image

PA Images

The Juventus women’s football team has released an apology after posting a ‘blatantly’ racist image.

On Thursday, the Juventus women’s football team shared an image on Twitter that was quickly labeled as racist by the public. Thousands of fans slammed the club for posting the image and they condemned the act that was depicted.

Advert 10

‘This is racist. This picture shouldn’t have been taken, let alone UPLOADED. It’s not that hard to understand’, Twitter user @mariaeguerra_ wrote. Another Twitter user named @RyanAtRBM wrote, ‘congrats on being so racist you’ve stolen the football news today’.

Juventus quickly released an apology stating, ‘We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.’

The Juventus apology has also received a great deal of ridicule from the public in the comments and replies.

Advert 10

Twitter user called @FantasticMrDaze wrote, ‘The question you need to ask yourselves is how the person in the picture didn’t know this was racist? How did the photographer not know this was racist? How did your social media handler not know this was racist?’