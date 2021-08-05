Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo

PA Images

The Juventus women’s team has posted a ‘blatantly’ racist image on Twitter and the public is outraged.

On Thursday, the Juventus women’s team took to Twitter to share an image of a player seemingly attempting to look as if they were of asian heritage. The player can be seen pulling back their eyes with their fingers, while they wear a football cone on their head. The public has been quick to point out that this is a racist gesture.

Thousands of quote tweets flooded the Twitter feed with people slamming and condemning the original post. The picture was online for no more than 20 minutes before it was deleted, but the comments remain.

‘This is racist. This picture shouldn’t have been taken, let alone UPLOADED. It’s not that hard to understand’, Twitter user @mariaeguerra_ wrote. Another Twitter user named @RyanAtRBM wrote, ‘congrats on being so racist you’ve stolen the football news today’.

A Twitter user called @DasGherkin wrote, ‘This is some racist bulls**t. Not only should it be deleted, but it should also come with a heartfelt apology from the player of the club.’

It is not yet clear what the club’s intentions were by uploading the image, but the general public have let them know that this is not to be tolerated.



The Juventus women’s team has since issued an apology, which has been met with ridicule from the general public in the comments and replies. The apology reads, ‘We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.’

Twitter user called @FantasticMrDaze responded to the apology by raising some questions about why the post was made. They wrote, ‘The question you need to ask yourselves is how the person in the picture didn’t know this was racist? How did the photographer not know this was racist? How did your social media handler not know this was racist?’

