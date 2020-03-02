K-9 Sniffs Out $1.2 Million Of Meth From Tractor Trailer

k9 sniffs out meth Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

A police dog sniffed out more than $1.2 million worth of meth from a tractor trailer last month in one of the largest drug busts in his department’s history.

The very clever boy, Stryker, assisted his partner, Officer Pat Robey of the Lewisville Police Department, during the bust – which was the largest of the animal’s career.

The police department ended up seizing more than 207 kilograms (approximately 595 pounds) of methamphetamine after receiving a call on February 23 at approximately 3pm to assist another agency.

meth caught by drugs bust Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

That agency had received an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a major highway, and needed the help of a responsible K-9 officer.

Enter: Stryker, who was deployed by Officer Robey to conduct a free air sniff of the trailer and who alerted his fellow officers to the presence of narcotics.

Officer Robey then offered the Lewisville Police Department as a safe location to continue the search of the tractor trailer, where he assisted in the search and later located the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

k9 dog finds meth Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

Lewisville Police Department shared the incredible story on its Facebook page, confirming in the comment section that Stryker was rewarded with ‘quite a few extra treats, a lot of scratches and as much time as he wanted with his favourite toy’.

What a good boy.