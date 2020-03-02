unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

K-9 Sniffs Out $1.2 Million Of Meth From Tractor Trailer

by : Lucy Connolly on : 02 Mar 2020 18:35
k9 sniffs out meth k9 sniffs out meth Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

A police dog sniffed out more than $1.2 million worth of meth from a tractor trailer last month in one of the largest drug busts in his department’s history.

Advert

The very clever boy, Stryker, assisted his partner, Officer Pat Robey of the Lewisville Police Department, during the bust – which was the largest of the animal’s career.

The police department ended up seizing more than 207 kilograms (approximately 595 pounds) of methamphetamine after receiving a call on February 23 at approximately 3pm to assist another agency.

meth caught by drugs bustmeth caught by drugs bustLewisville Police Department/Facebook

That agency had received an anonymous tip about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a major highway, and needed the help of a responsible K-9 officer.

Advert

Enter: Stryker, who was deployed by Officer Robey to conduct a free air sniff of the trailer and who alerted his fellow officers to the presence of narcotics.

Officer Robey then offered the Lewisville Police Department as a safe location to continue the search of the tractor trailer, where he assisted in the search and later located the methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

k9 dog finds methk9 dog finds methLewisville Police Department/Facebook

Lewisville Police Department shared the incredible story on its Facebook page, confirming in the comment section that Stryker was rewarded with ‘quite a few extra treats, a lot of scratches and as much time as he wanted with his favourite toy’.

What a good boy.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.

Lucy Connolly

A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).

Topics: Animals, Dogs, Drugs, meth, Texas

Credits

Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

  1. Lewisville Police Department/Facebook

    @LewisvillePD

 