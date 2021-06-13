Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President To March At Pride Event

PA Images

Kamala Harris has become the first sitting vice president in US history to march in a Pride event.

On June 1, President Joe Biden officially recognised Pride Month, saying he ‘will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law.’

While LGBTQ+ discrimination has been rampant, with 2021 having the highest number of proposed anti-transgender bills ever recorded, the Biden/Harris administration has been open about its support for the community.

On Saturday, June 12, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended a march during Capital Pride in Washington DC, with the VP wearing a ‘Love is love’ t-shirt while Emhoff wore a ‘Love first’ top.

Harris briefly spoke at the event, pledging her administration’s commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and calling for the passage of the Equality Act. ‘We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing. There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed,’ she said, as per NBC News.

Harris also acknowledged the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida. ‘Five years ago, 49 LGBTQ+ people and allies were enjoying an evening out at Pulse Nightclub. And then, in an instant, they were gone. Today, we remember those who died and their loved ones – and we recommit to building a world free from gun violence,’ she wrote on Twitter.

In a recent statement, Biden also announced plans to designate Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial, ‘enshrining in law what has been true since that terrible day five years ago: Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground.’

‘We must create a world in which our LGBTQ+ young people are loved, accepted, and feel safe in living their truth. And the Senate must swiftly pass the Equality Act, legislation that will ensure LGBTQ+ Americans finally have equal protection under law,’ he added.

